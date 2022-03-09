Cricket great Warne begins final journey home to Australia

BANGKOK (AP) — The body of Australian cricket great Shane Warne has started its final journey home. Just before dawn his coffin — draped in an Australian flag — was put into an ambulance at the Thai Police Forensic Institute and driven to an international airport. Local media says a private jet was expected to fly Warne’s body back to his hometown of Melbourne. Warne was widely regarded among the top five players of all time. He died last Friday while holidaying with friends on Samui Island in the south of Thailand. An autopsy report said the 52-year-old Warne died of a suspected heart attack.