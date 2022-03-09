Fired F1 driver Mazepin and his father on EU sanctions list

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writers

BRUSSELS (AP) — Fired Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin has been added to a list of people sanctioned by the European Union in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because of his father’s connections to the Kremlin. According to the EU, Dmitry Mazepin is a member Putin’s “closest circle” and Nikita was a “natural person” to add to the list because of his connections to his father. Earlier, Nikita Mazepin said he’s still shocked about being fired from the Haas team and is creating a foundation to help excluded athletes. Mazepin was fired last Saturday following F1’s decision to terminate its contract with the Russian GP.