Go For Gin, winner of the 1994 Kentucky Derby, dies at 31

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Go For Gin, who won the 1994 Kentucky Derby and was the race’s oldest living winner, has died. He was 31. Kentucky Horse Park announced on its web site that Go For Gin died Tuesday from heart failure. He had lived there since retiring from stud in June 2011. Trained by Hall of Famer Nick Zito, the Kentucky-bred son of Cormorant and Never Knock by Stage Door Johnny won five times with seven seconds and two thirds in 19 starts. He earned $1.380 million lifetime. Go For Gin beat Strodes Creek by two lengths in the 120th Derby on a sloppy track.