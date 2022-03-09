Magnussen back to F1 with Haas team that fired him in 2020

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Kevin Magnussen will make a surprise return to Formula One this season with the same team that fired him a year ago. The Danish driver was rehired Wednesday by Haas F1 to replace Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, who was fired over the weekend following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Magnussen signed a multi-year contract and will drive the new Haas car for the first time on Friday in F1′s test at Bahrain. Magnussen has 119 career F1 starts with McLaren, Renault and drove for Haas from 2017 to 2020. He was let go after the 2020 season in a Haas lineup overhaul.