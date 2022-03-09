MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, appearing to close the remaining chance to play a full 162-game schedule and threatening locked out players with loss of salary and service time. After the sides narrowed many economic differences and became bogged down over management’s attempt to gain an international amateur draft, MLB announced two additional series had been canceled through April 13. That raised the total to 184 games wiped out from the 2,430-game regular season, or 7.6%. The gaps narrowed on the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary.