Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:02 PM

NBA Prospect Watch: Eason is 6th Man like no others in SEC

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer

The Southeastern Conference has never had a sixth man of the year quite like LSU’s Tari Eason. The Cincinnati transfer is averaging a team-leading 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds off the bench for the Tigers. He’s the highest-scoring sixth man in league history. The 6-foot-8 sophomore from Los Angeles provides versatility and vitality on both ends, showing the kind of all-around game that’s made him a trendy choice to become an NBA lottery pick this summer. Coach Will Wade says “he’s the guy who brings that flair.”

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content