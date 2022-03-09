Norwegian skier McGrath gets 1st win at WCup night race

FLACHAU, Austria (AP) — Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath has secured his first career World Cup win in a night slalom that produced the eighth different winner in nine races in the discipline this season. McGrath was runner-up and trailed leader Johannes Strolz by almost a second after the opening run. But the Austrian dropped to fourth following several mistakes in his final run. Olympic champion Clément Noël of France placed second. The rest of the field was more than six tenths of a second off the lead. Two teammates of McGrath’s are first and second in the slalom standings ahead of the final race. Henrik Kristoffersen leads Lucas Braathen by 48 points.