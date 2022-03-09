Packers’ next challenge: building around Rodgers, Adams

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said early in the offseason that salary cap concerns shouldn’t prevent the team from building a quality roster around Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams if both players stayed. Gutekunst apparently will get a chance to prove it. The Packers gave Adams a franchise tag on the same day Rodgers announced he plans to return to the Packers for an 18th season. That addressed the Packers’ two biggest roster issues. But there still are plenty of questions surrounding a team with one of the league’s worst salary-cap situations.