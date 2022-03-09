Tomljanovic wins in 3 sets to open Indian Wells tournament

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Ajla Tomljanovic of Croatia beat American Hailey Baptiste 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 in opening-round play at the BNP Paribas Open. Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia overcame American Elvina Kaliera 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) despite 18 double faults as the combined men’s and women’s event returned to its usual March place on the calendar after being disrupted by COVID-19. Novak Djokovic tweeted that he won’t be playing at Indian Wells because he’s unvaccinated and cannot enter the United States.