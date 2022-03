WASHINGTON — Antwan Walker had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Rhode Island players in double figures as the Rams edged past Duquesne 79-77 in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. Jeremy Sheppard added 15 points for the Rams on Wednesday. Ishmael Leggett chipped in 12, Makhel Mitchell scored 10 and Makhi Mitchell had 10. Amir Spears led the Dukes with 30 points and six rebounds.