Body of cricket great Shane Warne arrives back in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The body of cricket great Shane Warne is back in Australia. Just before dawn outside Bangkok his coffin — draped in an Australian flag — was put into an ambulance at the Thai Police Forensic Institute and driven to an international airport. A private jet flew Warne’s body back to his hometown of Melbourne, landing at Essendon airport about 10 hours later. Warne was widely regarded as one of the top five players of all time. He died last Friday while holidaying with friends on Samui Island in the south of Thailand. An autopsy report said the 52-year-old Warne died of a suspected heart attack.