Chelsea feels effects of sanctions imposed on Abramovich

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Premier English League team Chelsea doesn’t have much to celebrate on its 117th birthday. The British government froze the assets of seven wealthy Russians on Thursday, including those of team owner and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. Under the sanctions, Chelsea is being allowed to continue operating through the end of the season with a “Russia Regulations” license that prohibits the team from selling new tickets or signing new players. Team staff and players will continue to be paid. Club sponsor Three also reacted Thursday: The telecommunications firm said it would suspend its sponsorship and remove its logo from Chelsea’s jerseys.