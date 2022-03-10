Connor scores 35th, Comrie makes 33 saves, Jets beat Devils

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Connor scored his team-leading 35th goal late in the second period to snap a tie and lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Eric Comrie made 33 saves in beating the team he made one start for last season. Defenseman Brenden Dillion also scored as the Jets won for the fourth time in six games. Jack Hughes scored for the Devils in extending his home scoring steak to 13 games. Nico Daws made 28 saves as New Jersey had its two-game winning streak snapped.