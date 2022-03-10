Skip to Content
Duchene’s two goals, assist lead Predators over Ducks 4-1

By JIM DIAMOND
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist, Juuse Saros made 27 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1. Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, winners of three straight. Nashville entered Thursday in the top wild-card spot in the tight Western Conference race to the postseason. Adam Henrique scored and John Gibson made 26 saves for Anaheim, which has lost three of four.  

