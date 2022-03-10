Josh Norris scores in overtime, Senators beat Kraken 4-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Josh Norris scored twice in his 100th career game, including the winning power-play goal 2:34 into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3. It was the first-ever meeting between the Senators and the expansion Kraken. Brady Tkachuk and Parker Kelly also scored for the Senators in the opener of a five-game homestand. Anton Forsberg made 30 saves. Jared McCann, Ryan Donato and Mason Appleton scored for the Kraken. Chris Driedger, originally drafted by Ottawa, stopped 23 shots.