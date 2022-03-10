Skip to Content
Landry sees front 4 as group to lead Titans to Super Bowl

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Outside linebacker Harold Landry loves playing for the Tennessee Titans and wanted to do whatever he needed to make that continue. Now he has a five-year deal as a key piece of Tennessee’s pass rush. Landry has turned his attention to chasing this franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy. Landry said Thursday he’s real confident they have the team to win a Super Bowl with himself part of a front four to lead the charge. The Titans also started clearing salary cap space Thursday waiving left guard Rodger Saffold, running back Darrynton Evans and offensive lineman Kendall Lamm. 

