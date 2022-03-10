Ukraine stirs flashbacks for US Paralympian Jasmin Bambur

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Four-time Paralympian Jasmin Bambur watches the news out of Ukraine and the flashbacks arrive. How, as a kid, Bambur and his family escaped the conflict in the former Yugoslavia. He made it from Bosnia to Serbia and eventually to the United States, where he was working on his degree and training for team handball when he was involved in a car crash that left him paralyzed from the waist down. He battled depression, discovered Alpine ski racing, represented Serbia at the 2010 Paralympic Games and later gained his U.S. citizenship. This week in China, he’s chasing after an elusive medal at his fourth Paralympic Games.