Villa hands Leeds 6th straight league loss with 3-0 rout

LEEDS, England (AP) — Aston Villa handed Leeds a sixth straight Premier League loss as Steven Gerrard’s impressive side won 3-0 Thursday at Elland Road. Philippe Coutinho’s deflected effort gave Villa a halftime lead and the visitors added further second-half goals through Matty Cash and Calum Chambers. It was Villa’s third straight Premier League win, while American coach Jesse Marsch had a rough first home game in charge . It’s the first time since February 2004 that Leeds has lost six consecutive league games, and that year ended with relegation from the Premier League. This was their seventh defeat in their last eight matches and has left them two points above the relegation zone.