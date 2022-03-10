Wolverhampton routs struggling Watford 4-0 in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Watford’s dwindling hopes of avoiding Premier League relegation suffered another blow with a 4-0 loss to Wolverhampton on Thursday. The result leaves Watford with just one win from its last 16 Premier League games, with Roy Hodgson’s side three points from safety with 10 games remaining. Wolves jumped into a 3-0 lead after just 21 minutes thanks to an early strike from Raul Jimenez, an own goal by Cucho Hernandez and a Daniel Podence effort. Ruben Neves chipped in the fourth in the 85th to round off a commanding display as Wolves ended a three-game losing streak and rejuvenated its push for securing European qualification at the end of the season.