AP Exclusive: HR Derby could decide All-Star Game winner

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — If the next All-Star Game in Major League Baseball goes deep into the night, a slugger may get a chance to decide it by going deep — in a Home Run Derby. That’s right, say going, going, goodbye to extra innings in the Midsummer Classic. Instead, bring on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr., Bryce Harper and the big boppers for a winner-take-all blast-off. Buried deep in the 182-page memorandum of understanding signed Thursday by MLB and the players’ association is a radical new method of potentially deciding the All-Star Game. It says that if the All-Star Game is tied after nine innings, a home run derby will decide the winner. The All-Star Home Run Derby held a night before the game has been a popular fan event.