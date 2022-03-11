Mariners expect Kyle Lewis to be healthy for spring training

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto says the team expects former American League rookie of the year Kyle Lewis to be a full participant when spring training begins. Lewis won rookie of the year in the shortened 2020 season. But he played in just 36 games last season due to continued problems with his right knee. Lewis underwent surgery for a torn meniscus and then had a setback in his recovery that eventually led to Seattle shutting him down for the season in early September.