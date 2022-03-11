MLB spring camps open, Bieber in Guardians gear, Vlad Jr set

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Cleveland ace Shane Bieber limbered up in Guardians gear, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. began taking grounders and new St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol signed autographs as spring training camps in Florida and Arizona finally opened to big leaguers. A day after owners and players reached agreement to end a 99-day lockout, players got busy Friday. While Sunday is the mandatory reporting date, some players were eager to get to to work early. Many players also have work to do. Freddie Freeman, Carlos Correa and Clayton Kershaw were among more than 100 free agents without a contract as camps opened.