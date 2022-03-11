Morant scores 37 points, Grizzlies turn back Knicks 118-114

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant keyed a fourth-quarter rally scoring 15 of his 37 points in the period to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 118-114 victory over the New York Knicks. Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points each, Jackson adding five blocks, part of a season-high 16 blocks for Memphis, which won its second straight. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 36 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, while RJ Barrett finished with 23 points. Alec Burks added with 18 points as New York saw the end of its three-game winning streak.