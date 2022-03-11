No. 9 Tennessee rolls over Mississippi State 72-59 in SEC

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Josiah-Jordan James led five players in double figures with 16 points and ninth-ranked Tennessee pulled away for a 72-59 victory over Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. The Volunteers won for the 10th time in 11 games to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against either No. 5 Kentucky or Vanderbilt. Kennedy Chandler had 11 points for Tennessee despite missing time in the first and second half after suffering what appeared to be a right foot or ankle injury. He finished the game, though, making a layup for the final margin of victory.