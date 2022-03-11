Ohio State’s Miller retires, citing mental health struggles

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller says he’s retiring from football because of mental health issues that pushed him near suicide. Miller made the announcement in a two-page letter posted on Twitter in which he described his struggle with mental illness and credited Ohio State coach Ryan Day with getting him help. Miller is a 6-foot-4, 315-pounder from Buford, Georgia. A backup center his freshman year in 2019, he played regularly at left guard in 2020 and was expected to compete to be starting center in 2021 but played in only two games.