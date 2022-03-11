Players Championship gets 4 hours of play and Monday finish

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The weekend looms at The Players Championship and the first round is still not completed. Players managed only four hours Friday morning before rain soaked the TPC Sawgrass and play had to be halted for the day. PGA Tour officials say the first round won’t resume until 11 a.m. Saturday. The field won’t be cut until Sunday at the earliest, and the goal now is to finish Monday. There have been seven Monday finishes at The Players. All of them happened in March. So far only 96 players from the 144-man field had posted a score.