Porto, Sporting settle debts to avoid Champions League ban

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Porto and Sporting Lisbon have had the threat of a one-season Champions League ban for unpaid debts lifted by UEFA. The Portuguese clubs were among several teams which UEFA said met their deadlines to settle so-called “overdue payables” debts. They risked being excluded from European competitions in the next season they qualified. Porto and Sporting are currently first and second in the Portuguese league and on track to get direct entry into the Champions League group stage next season.