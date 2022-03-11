San Diego St. stuns No. 23 Colorado St. 63-58 in MWC semi

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trey Pulliam scored 11 points and had six assists to lead San Diego State to a 63-58 victory over No. 23 Colorado State in a Mountain West Conference semifinal. The third-seeded Aztecs will face top-seeded Boise State in Saturday’s conference championship. San Diego State held off a late rally by the Rams who erased a seven-point deficit with 1:23 left in the game to pull within two points twice. Adam Seiko drained two free throws with 9.8 seconds for the Aztecs to make it a two-possession game and force the Rams to attempt an errant 3-pointer with time draining. David Roddy scored 22 points to lead Colorado State.