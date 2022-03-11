Surging Texas A&M stuns No. 4 Auburn 67-62 in SEC tourney

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyrece Radford scored 19 points and Quenton Jackson made five throws in the final minute as Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Auburn 67-62 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The loss could wind up costing the Tigers a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Jackson finished with 17 points to help Texas A&M follow up an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida with another strong outing. The surging Aggies enhanced their chances of landing at least an at-large berth in the NCAA field. Jabari Smith led Auburn with 17 points. Walker Kessler had 16 points, while Wendell Green Jr. made four long 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback that fell short.