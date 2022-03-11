Vlhová wins World Cup GS by big margin; Shiffrin takes 3rd

ÅRE, Sweden (AP) — Petra Vlhová dominated the penultimate women’s World Cup giant slalom of the season. The Slovakian skier narrowed the gap on leader Mikaela Shiffrin in the overall standings. Shiffrin finished third and was 1.70 seconds behind Vlhová. The American had her lead over her Slovakian rival reduced to 77 points in the overall standings with five races left this season. Marta Bassino of Italy was 1.24 behind in second. Olympic GS champion Sara Hector was third after the opening run. But the Swedish leader of the GS standings straddled a gate early in her second run and did not finish.