White leads Montana State women to Big Sky title over NAU

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Darian White scored 17 points, Leia Beattie added 16 and Montana State earned its third NCAA Tournament berth with a 75-64 win over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference tournament championship game. The second-seeded Bobcats weathered a 17-0 run from the fourth-seeded Lumberjacks and made 9 of 10 free throws in the last 47 seconds to win their first title since 2017. MSU, which also won in 1993, was scheduled to play in the 2020 title game as the top seed before the season was halted by the pandemic. Emily Rodabaugh scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Lumberjacks