Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo knee surgery

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche say captain Gabriel Landeskog is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Monday and there’s no timetable for his return. Coach Jared Bednar announced the injury update after practice Saturday. The Avalanche are in firm control of the top spot in the Western Conference standings and are eyeing their second straight Presidents’ Trophy, which goes to the team with the NHL’s best regular-season record. Landeskog has a team-leading 30 goals this season. It’s the second time in his career he’s reached the 30-goal plateau.