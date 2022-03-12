Bayern drops more Bundesliga points, Hertha slide continues

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich has dropped more points in a 1-1 draw at Hoffenheim. It was Bayern’s second consecutive draw in the top tier and the third game in five in which it has dropped points. Hertha Berlin took another unwanted step toward relegation by losing 2-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach to slip into a direct relegation place with eight rounds remaining. Saša Kalajdžić scored in the last minute to lift Stuttgart above Hertha with a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin. Freiburg moved to fourth and the last qualification place for the Champions League with a 3-2 win at home over Wolfsburg.