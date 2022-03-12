Clarkson has career-high 45 points to lift Jazz past Kings

By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson scored a career-high 45 points to overcome the absence of Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley and help the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 134-125 on Saturday night. Clarkson set a franchise record for points as a reserve with the first 40-point game for the Jazz since he had 41 last season on May 10 against Golden State. He has four games with more than 40 points off the bench. Clarkson made seven 3s and made all eight shots from inside the arc and all eight free throws to help Utah rebound from a loss Friday night at San Antonio. Three games after posting a career-best 44 points, De’Aaron Fox had 41 points and 11 assists for Sacramento.