F1 champ Verstappen tops last day of testing, Hamilton slow

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — World champion Max Verstappen has topped the charts for Red Bull on the last day of Formula One preseason testing and title rival Lewis Hamilton is not optimistic about how Mercedes will fare when the season starts next weekend. Hamilton says Mercedes lacks speed and “we’re certainly not at the top.” Hamilton missed out on a record eighth F1 title on the last lap of the last race last year and is looking to grab his crown back from Verstappen. But Hamilton and other drivers have been struggling during preseason testing with tire grip and what F1 calls “porpoising.” That’s an aerodynamic issue where cars hop and bounce on the track.