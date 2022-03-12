Four Kent State players disciplined for social media post

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Four Kent State players, including starting guard Malique Jacobs, have been disciplined by the Mid-American Conference for a social media post in advance of Saturday’s championship game against rival Akron. The league said forward DJ Johnson has been suspended indefinitely, while Jacobs and reserves Cli’Ron Hornbeak and Julius Rollins will have to sit out the first half of the title game for the Golden Flashes. MAC commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher said he was disappointed by the behavior. Jacobs scored a team-high 19 points in Kent State’s win over Ohio in the semifinals on Friday. Following the game, the four players posted a video on Snapchat in which they use profane language toward Akron. The video was then spread on Twitter.