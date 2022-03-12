Hamilton has no plan to compete in his 40s like other greats

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has no plans to emulate sporting greats like Tom Brady and Roger Federer by competing in his 40s. The Mercedes star says “I honestly haven’t thought about that, and I don’t plan on being here close to that age.” He will be 38 when his current contract expires at the end of next year. The 44-year-old Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, while the 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer will be 41 if he comes back to play in late summer as planned after knee surgery.