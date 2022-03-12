Kristoffersen wins GS; Odermatt secures discipline title

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Marco Odermatt has finished runner-up to Henrik Kristoffersen in a men’s World Cup giant slalom to lock up the discipline season title with two races to spare. Odermatt improved from seventh position after the opening run to share second place with Kristoffersen’s Norwegian teammate Lucas Braathen. Odermatt’s teammate Loic Meillard posted the fastest second-run time and climbed from 18th to fourth. The result gave Odermatt an insurmountable 207-point over Kristoffersen in the GS standings. His second place also helped Odermatt to close in on the overall title.