McDavid scores 2 as Oilers beat Lightning 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored twice and Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 shots as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1. Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won two in a row and moved into third place in the Pacific Division. Tyson Barrie added two assists. Zach Bogosian scored for the two-time defending champion Lightning, who have lost three in a row for the first time this season. Brian Elliott finished with 45 saves.