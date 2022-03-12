Morata nets 2 as Juventus wins 3-1 at Sampdoria

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Álvaro Morata scored twice as Juventus won 3-1 at relegation-threatened Sampdoria in Serie A to keep its reignited title hopes alive. Sampdoria defender Maya Yoshida also scored an own-goal while Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a penalty. Juventus remained fourth but cut the gap to AC Milan to four points ahead of the Serie A leader’s match against Empoli later Saturday. It was Juve’s 15th league match without defeat in a run stretching back to November.