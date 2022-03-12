NC A&T’s Ross Jr. wins men’s 400 meters as NCAA indoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross Jr. ran a personal best and a Birmingham CrossPlex facility record 44.62 to win 400 meters at the NCAA indoor track and field championships. Ross, a member of the 4X400 relay team team that won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a just a tenth of a second off from the collegiate record. Grace Stark, a sophomore at Florida, tied the collegiate record to win the women’s 60 meter hurdles in 7.78 seconds. Turner Washington of Arizona State won his second consecutive NCAA indoor title in the men’s shot put. The junior threw a season best 71-1/4. Washington’s Sun Devils teammate Jorinde van Klinken won the women’s shot put with a personal-best throw of 62-7 1/4.