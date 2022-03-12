Nice draws 0-0 at Montpellier, Nantes loses 1-0 at Troyes

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Nice escaped with a 0-0 draw in the French league after captain Dante was sent off and Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier fluffed a first-half penalty. Nice is 12 points behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain and three points ahead of Marseille, which can move level if it wins at Brest on Sunday. Second spot guarantees qualification for the Champions League. The 38-year-old Dante saw red in the 35th minute after fouling Elye Wahi, who is half his age. Nantes lost 1-0 at struggling Troyes in the day’s other game. PSG ultras want club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to leave after the team’s stunning loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.