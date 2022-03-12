Pinturault leads World Cup GS after 1st run, Odermatt in 7th

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — French skier Alexis Pinturault has led a men’s World Cup giant slalom after the opening run. Season dominator Marco Odermatt was more than four-tenths of a second behind in seventh. Pinturault is the defending overall champion and is still chasing his first win of the season after earning three podium results so far. He led Lucas Braathen of Norway by 0.01 seconds and Zan Kranjec of Slovenia by 0.19. Odermatt was 0.42 behind. The Swiss skier leads the discipline standings by 219 points and could lock up the season title.