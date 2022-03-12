Quintero scores twice in Dynamo’s 2-1 win over Whitecaps

HOUSTON (AP) — Darwin Quintero scored a goal in each half to spark the Houston Dynamo to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action. Lucas Cavallini notched a goal — Vancouver’s first of the season — in the 14th minute to stake the Whitecaps (0-2-1) to a 1-0 lead. Quintero pulled the Dynamo (1-1-1) even in the 33rd minute when he caught Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal out of postion and scored on a tap-in. Quintero scored the game-winner on a kick from outside the box in the 50th minute. It was the Dynamo’s first win under new manager Paolo Nagamura. Houston was held scoreless in its first two matches.