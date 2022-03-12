Rafael Nadal becomes latest to pull out of Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Rafael Nadal has become the latest big draw to pull out of the Miami Open. Nadal is a five-time finalist at the event but hasn’t played in Miami since 2017. His absence means that neither of the winners of this year’s first Grand Slam event will be in the tournament. Nadal won the Australian Open for his record-setting 21st major title. Australian Open women’s champion Ashleigh Barty also withdrew from Miami earlier this month. Nadal’s decision came three days after Novak Djokovic announced that he wouldn’t be playing at Indian Wells or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States.