Shiffrin, Vlhová both miss slalom podium as Liensberger wins

ÅRE, Sweden (AP) — Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger has won the penultimate women’s World Cup slalom as pre-race favorites Petra Vlhová and Mikaela Shiffrin both failed to make the podium. Mina Fürst Holtmann was second and Michelle Gisin placed third. Vlhová was second after the opening run but dropped to fourth and Shiffrin lost five positions in the final run and finished ninth. The American will take a 56-point lead over her Slovakian rival in the overall standings into the World Cup Finals in France next week. Shiffrin is chasing her fourth overall title and Vlhová won her maiden title last season.