Uncomfortably numb: Reddick deals with leg issues at Phoenix

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyler Reddick’s enjoying his status among NASCAR’s fastest drivers through the season’s first three races. The only issue is Reddick can’t seem to get comfortable in his Chevrolet’s seat, leading to numbness in his legs. That is a pretty darn big problem for a driver in a 3,200-pound hunk of steel that moves over 150 miles per hour. Reddick will try to solve his leg issues and get into victory lane for the first time in his NASCAR career at the tri-oval in Phoenix.