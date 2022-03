ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals to spark Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City in MLS play. Vazquez’s first goal staked Cincinnati (1-2-0) to a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute. Orlando (1-1-1) tied the match just before halftime when Junior Urso took a crossing pass from Facundo Torres and scored. The game-winner from Vazquez came in the 52nd minute. Alec Kann had four saves to preserve the win.