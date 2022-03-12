Villarreal beats Celta before Champions League trip to Juve

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Villarreal is back on the winning path in time for its trip to Italy to face Juventus after beating Celta Vigo 1-0 thanks to Dani Parejo’s goal. The victory in the Spanish league came after a defeat at Osasuna that had ended a five-match unbeaten run for Villarreal. Parejo also scored two weeks ago to help Villarreal fight back for a 1-1 home draw with Juventus in the first leg of their round-of-16 matchup. Last-place Levante drew 1-1 at home with Espanyol. Elche won 1-0 at Granada to ruin the debut of caretaker coach Rubén Torrecilla. Valencia drew 0-0 at Getafe.