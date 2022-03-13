AP source: DH slugger Nelson Cruz, Nationals reach 1-yr deal

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year contract. Cruz is returning for an 18th major league season at age 41. He hit .265 with 32 home runs and 86 RBIs with the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. He’s a career .277 hitter with 449 home runs and 1,238 RBIs with the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Twins and Rays. He now has a home in the National League after the new collective bargaining agreement that ended the lockout included a universal designated hitter.